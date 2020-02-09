SBS Kurdish

Police launch training initiative for dealing with people with autism

The Autism Spectrum Disorder talisman

The Autism Spectrum Disorder talisman

Published 9 February 2020 at 3:37pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
In what is an Australian first.. New South Wales police will be trained how to recognise and react to people with Autism Spectrum Disorder. One mother involved in the program's development says such awareness could have avoided a fatal incident with her daughter.

