Police launch training initiative for dealing with people with autism

Published 9 February 2020 at 3:37pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
In what is an Australian first.. New South Wales police will be trained how to recognise and react to people with Autism Spectrum Disorder. One mother involved in the program's development says such awareness could have avoided a fatal incident with her daughter.
