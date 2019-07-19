SBS Kurdish

Prime Minister and Opposition Leader speak at 'Bush" regional summit

Scott Morrison speaks at the regional summit in Dubbo

Source: AAP

Published 19 July 2019 at 7:29pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has told the Prime Minister Scott Morrison to “stop playing politics” with drought funding, saying Labor will back the government’s package, so long as it doesn’t come at the cost of other infrastructure projects. It come as both leaders joined in a Bush Summit in western New South Wales, where so many communities are suffering the first-hand effects of the drought.

