Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull ends visit to China

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands before their meeting in Beijing Source: AAP
Published 17 April 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 17 April 2016 at 3:26pm
By Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has returned from a whirlwind visit to China - his first as Prime Minister to Australia's most important trading partner. It's also the first visit by an Australian Prime Minister to China since the Free Trade Agreement between the two countries came into effect in December. Trade, tourism and research dominated much of the talks, but Mr Turnbull also urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to show restraint and settle disputes in the South China Sea.
