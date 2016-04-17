SBS Kurdish

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull ends visit to China

SBS Kurdish

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands before their meeting in Beijing

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands before their meeting in Beijing Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 April 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 17 April 2016 at 3:26pm
By Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has returned from a whirlwind visit to China - his first as Prime Minister to Australia's most important trading partner. It's also the first visit by an Australian Prime Minister to China since the Free Trade Agreement between the two countries came into effect in December. Trade, tourism and research dominated much of the talks, but Mr Turnbull also urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to show restraint and settle disputes in the South China Sea.English/Kurdish

Published 17 April 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 17 April 2016 at 3:26pm
By Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News