Project gives asylum seekers and refugee students a chance to transform their lives

Published 19 December 2021 at 2:19pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
An RMIT university project is giving asylum seekers and refugee students a chance to transform their lives through education. On a day when international students are re-entering Australia without a travel exemption, others are graduating in Melbourne and starting their new lives.
