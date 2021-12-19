SBS Kurdish

Project gives asylum seekers and refugee students a chance to transform their lives

Students from RMIT celebrating after their graduation

Students from RMIT celebrating after their graduation Source: Supplied

Published 19 December 2021 at 2:19pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
An RMIT university project is giving asylum seekers and refugee students a chance to transform their lives through education. On a day when international students are re-entering Australia without a travel exemption, others are graduating in Melbourne and starting their new lives.

