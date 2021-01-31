Project Suli: Deep House with Deep Kurdish Roots

Kaveh Ahangar (left) and Bryar Hillimi (right) make musical duo Project Suli Source: Supplied
Published 31 January 2021 at 3:56pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Mr. Bryar Hillimi is an electronic musician with Kurdish roots. He and musical partner Kaveh Ahangar form the musical duo by the name of Project Suli. The duo is based in Germany, the world’s capital of electronic music. Together with proud Kurdish musical influence, this cross pollination has inspired their musical Project.
