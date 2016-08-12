SBS Kurdish

Proposal may see reduction in overseas-trained doctors

A doctor's stethoscope next to a guide book to Australia

A doctor's stethoscope next to a guide book to Australia Source: AAP

Published 12 August 2016 at 7:38pm
A federal Health Department proposal could see overseas-trained doctors blocked from gaining visas to work in Australia. Medical professionals say the plan would ease the pressure on local graduates struggling to find jobs.

