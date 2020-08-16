SBS Kurdish

Proposed online, social media laws by KRG deemed controversial by activists and experts alike

SBS Kurdish

Kurdistan Region Parliament

Kurdistan Region Parliament Source: Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 August 2020 at 3:39pm, updated 16 August 2020 at 3:47pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this report from Erbil Ahmed Ghafur reports on the latest from the Kurdistan Region, including a proposed law by KRG to control online media and social media, which has received criticism from many, including academics, activists, and journalist. It is feared that these laws will limit the freedom of the press and freedom of expression.

Published 16 August 2020 at 3:39pm, updated 16 August 2020 at 3:47pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News