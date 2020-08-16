Proposed online, social media laws by KRG deemed controversial by activists and experts alike
In this report from Erbil Ahmed Ghafur reports on the latest from the Kurdistan Region, including a proposed law by KRG to control online media and social media, which has received criticism from many, including academics, activists, and journalist. It is feared that these laws will limit the freedom of the press and freedom of expression.
