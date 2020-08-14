SBS Kurdish

Protesters demand end to corruption, New Generation movement accused of hijacking the protests

SBS Kurdish

Protests in Kurdistan Region

From Archive: Protests in Kurdistan Region Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 August 2020 at 7:59pm, updated 14 August 2020 at 8:46pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this report from Erbil; Turkish air strikes kills more people in the Kurdistan Region, protesters in most Kurdish cities demand end to corruption and better governance, while New Generation movement is accused of hijacking the protest, and more in this report.

Published 14 August 2020 at 7:59pm, updated 14 August 2020 at 8:46pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News