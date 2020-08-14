Protesters demand end to corruption, New Generation movement accused of hijacking the protests
From Archive: Protests in Kurdistan Region
Published 14 August 2020 at 7:59pm, updated 14 August 2020 at 8:46pm
By Ahmed Ghafur


In this report from Erbil; Turkish air strikes kills more people in the Kurdistan Region, protesters in most Kurdish cities demand end to corruption and better governance, while New Generation movement is accused of hijacking the protest, and more in this report.
