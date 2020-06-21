SBS Kurdish

Protesters in Kurdistan Region demand Turkey, PKK move their war out of the region

SBS Kurdish

Protest against Turkish airstrike in the Kurdistan Region

Protest against Turkish airstrike in the Kurdistan Region Source: Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 June 2020 at 3:12pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this report from Erbil, Ahmed Ghafur reports on the situation for refugees in the Kurdistan Region on World Refugee Day, as well as the protests in the Shiladize area in the KR, after a number of civilians were killed due to Turkish airstrike on the region.

Published 21 June 2020 at 3:12pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News