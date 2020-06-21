Protesters in Kurdistan Region demand Turkey, PKK move their war out of the region

Protest against Turkish airstrike in the Kurdistan Region Source: Public Domain
Published 21 June 2020 at 3:12pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this report from Erbil, Ahmed Ghafur reports on the situation for refugees in the Kurdistan Region on World Refugee Day, as well as the protests in the Shiladize area in the KR, after a number of civilians were killed due to Turkish airstrike on the region.
Published 21 June 2020 at 3:12pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share