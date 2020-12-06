Protesters take to streets in Kurdistan region demanding solution for delayed wages

Source: Ahmed Ghafur
Published 6 December 2020 at 1:13pm, updated 6 December 2020 at 1:18pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
In this report from Erbil Ahmed Ghafur covers the protests in the Kurdistan Region that sparked from the city of Slemani and now has taken places in a number of other cities and towns in the region. Demonstrators are demanding a solution for delay in wages, and more employment opportunities. Authorities have used pepper spray and rubber bullets to breakup the rallies.
