Protesters take to streets in Kurdistan region demanding solution for delayed wages

Kurdistan protests

Source: Ahmed Ghafur

Published 6 December 2020 at 1:13pm, updated 6 December 2020 at 1:18pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
In this report from Erbil Ahmed Ghafur covers the protests in the Kurdistan Region that sparked from the city of Slemani and now has taken places in a number of other cities and towns in the region. Demonstrators are demanding a solution for delay in wages, and more employment opportunities. Authorities have used pepper spray and rubber bullets to breakup the rallies.

