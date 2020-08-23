Protests continue in KR while authorities try to prevent them

Slemani protests Source: Supplied
Published 23 August 2020 at 3:09pm, updated 23 August 2020 at 3:33pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this report from the Kurdistan Region, Ahmed Ghafur covers the latest protest in the region, where authorities have tried to prevent people from protesting in the cities of Duhok and the capital Erbil, but large number have showed up in Slemani. Also the latest COVID-19 numbers are in this report.
