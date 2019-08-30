Protests continue in Kurdish cities against the removal of Kurdish mayors by Turkey

Protest against the removal of three Kurdish mayors by Turkey Source: Hatice Kamer
Published 30 August 2019 at 7:45pm, updated 30 August 2019 at 7:52pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Hatice Kamer reports on the continuing protests in the Kurdish cities in Turkey (north Kurdistan), which are condemning the removal of three Kurdish mayors. This audio reports also includes the activities regarding the anniversary of the terrorist attack of 5th of September in the Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, and more...
