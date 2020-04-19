SBS Kurdish

Psychological effects during coronavirus pandemic

SBS Kurdish

Professor Jan Ilhan Kizilhan, Psychologist

Professor Jan Ilhan Kizilhan, Psychologist Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 April 2020 at 4:52pm, updated 24 April 2020 at 7:50pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

COVID-19 has changed our lives in many ways. It has impacted on people's mental health and their well being. It is understandable that during times like this, people may be feeling afraid, worried, anxious and overwhelmed.

Published 19 April 2020 at 4:52pm, updated 24 April 2020 at 7:50pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 Some people are feeling worried, stressed and anxious in relation to the coronavirus (COVID-19), while some are coping, and some are not. It is important while self-isolating to keep busy and in contact with family and friends.

But as a result of self-isolation domestic violence has risen. Some people have developed obsessive-compulsive disorder with cleaning. COVID-19 has an impact on children as well.

We speak to Professor Jan Ilhan Kizilhan, a psychologist, about the issues we have mentioned above. Professor Dr. Jan Ilhan Kizilhan, is a psychologist, psychotherapist, trauma expert, orientalist, head of the department of Mental Health and Addiction at the State University in Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News