Psychological effects during coronavirus pandemic

Some people are feeling worried, stressed and anxious in relation to the coronavirus (COVID-19), while some are coping, and some are not. It is important while self-isolating to keep busy and in contact with family and friends.
But as a result of self-isolation domestic violence has risen. Some people have developed obsessive-compulsive disorder with cleaning. COVID-19 has an impact on children as well.
We speak to Professor Jan Ilhan Kizilhan, a psychologist, about the issues we have mentioned above. Professor Dr. Jan Ilhan Kizilhan, is a psychologist, psychotherapist, trauma expert, orientalist, head of the department of Mental Health and Addiction at the State University in Baden-Württemberg, Germany.