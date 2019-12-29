SBS Kurdish

PUK nominates senior officials at its conference

PUK conference

Source: K24

Published 29 December 2019 at 3:35pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ahmad Ghafur's report from Erbil is about the long-awaited fourth congress of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) which took place in Sulaimani on Saturday afternoon. The position of Secretary General will be known tomorrow, Monday. Also in the report are mentions of appointing a new prime minister of Iraq.

