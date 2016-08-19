SBS Kurdish

Questions over future of PNG detainees once Manus centre closes

Asylum seekers at Manus Island detention centre in PNG in 2014

Asylum seekers at Manus Island detention centre in PNG in 2014

Published 19 August 2016 at 7:28pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:35pm
By Kristina Kukolja, Peggy Giakoumelos
Available in other languages

There are questions over how hundreds of asylum seekers and refugees from the regional processing centre in Papua New Guinea will be resettled after news the facility will close. The Australian and PNG governments made the announcement months after PNG's Supreme Court ruled the Manus Island camp is unconstitutional, and amid public and legal pressure for Australia to find a sustainable and safe solution for the detainees.

