Reason behind Shahin Sorekli stepdown from politics

Journalist, author and political analyst Shahin Sorekli (Chahin Baker) has for decades dealt with Kurdish issues and politics here in Australia and abroad.
After 54 years of living abroad, Mr Sorekli got to know Kurds from all walks of life, people from different nationalities and backgrounds including Kurds from four parts of Kurdistan.
At the end of 2004 he retired from his job with the Ministry of Education in NSW. In mid-2015, he retired as the E.P. of SBS Radio Kurdish Program and on the 29/10/2019 he decided to retire from Kurdish politics and writings. Mr Sorekli told SBS Kurdish making the decision was very difficult and that he’s been thinking about it for days before making the decision.