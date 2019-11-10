Reasons behind migrating abroad

Refugees arriving to the island of Lesbos fall out of a boat as it capsizes coming from Turkey in Lesbos, Greece. Source: Getty Images Europe
Published 10 November 2019 at 3:09pm, updated 10 November 2019 at 4:02pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As a result of being unemployed, not getting a regular income and the instability in the region many people want to western countries. Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur has more on the situation in his report from Erbil.
Published 10 November 2019 at 3:09pm, updated 10 November 2019 at 4:02pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share