Reasons behind migrating abroad

Migrants Continue To Arrive On Greek Island Of Lesbos

Refugees arriving to the island of Lesbos fall out of a boat as it capsizes coming from Turkey in Lesbos, Greece. Source: Getty Images Europe

Published 10 November 2019 at 3:09pm, updated 10 November 2019 at 4:02pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
As a result of being unemployed, not getting a regular income and the instability in the region many people want to western countries. Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur has more on the situation in his report from Erbil.

