Reasons behind protests in Iran

Shemal Bokani, journalist and political analyst

Source: Facebook

Published 8 December 2019 at 3:23pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
We speak to journalist and political analyst Shemal Bokani about the situation and the demonstrations taking place in Iran. Mr Bokani believes that such demonstrations are not just for the sake of the increase in petrol prices but for many other reasons, such as a disapproval of the Islamic regime, as well as being one of Iran’s plans.

