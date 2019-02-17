SBS Kurdish

Recovery from violence and trauma, a discussion with Dr. Kawa Bewrani

SBS Kurdish

Dr. Kawa Bewrani presenting at a book launch

Dr. Kawa Bewrani presenting at a book launch Source: Supplied - Dr. Kawa Bewrani

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 February 2019 at 3:08pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Trauma and Recovery was written by Dr. Judith Herman in 1992, and it was translated to Persian by Dr. Kawa Bewrani in 2016. Trauma and Recovery takes into account political, communal, domestic and terror trauma; its impact in today’s climate is discussed between Dr. Kawa Bewrani and Brwa Mohamed.

Published 17 February 2019 at 3:08pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News