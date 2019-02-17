Recovery from violence and trauma, a discussion with Dr. Kawa Bewrani

Dr. Kawa Bewrani presenting at a book launch Source: Supplied - Dr. Kawa Bewrani
Published 17 February 2019 at 3:08pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Trauma and Recovery was written by Dr. Judith Herman in 1992, and it was translated to Persian by Dr. Kawa Bewrani in 2016. Trauma and Recovery takes into account political, communal, domestic and terror trauma; its impact in today’s climate is discussed between Dr. Kawa Bewrani and Brwa Mohamed.
