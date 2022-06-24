SBS Kurdish

Refugee Week celebrations return after two years of COVID lockdowns

SBS Kurdish

Nabaz Qadhi

Source: Supplied by Nabaz Al-Qadhi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 June 2022 at 7:15pm, updated 24 June 2022 at 7:17pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Settlement Services International (SSI) Team Leader, Nabaz Qadhi speaks to us about SSI’s Refugee Week and its activities for the week of 19 June to 25 June 2022. The event is celebrated after two years of COVID-19 lockdowns. This year’s campaign is Where You Belong, a message of welcome to all new arrivals.

Published 24 June 2022 at 7:15pm, updated 24 June 2022 at 7:17pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News