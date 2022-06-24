Refugee Week celebrations return after two years of COVID lockdowns

Source: Supplied by Nabaz Al-Qadhi
Published 24 June 2022 at 7:15pm, updated 24 June 2022 at 7:17pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Settlement Services International (SSI) Team Leader, Nabaz Qadhi speaks to us about SSI’s Refugee Week and its activities for the week of 19 June to 25 June 2022. The event is celebrated after two years of COVID-19 lockdowns. This year’s campaign is Where You Belong, a message of welcome to all new arrivals.
