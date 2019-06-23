Refugees share personal stories of "Hope"

Operation Hope Australia has been supplying programs and projects for the refugees in many camps in Kurdistan Region, Iraq.





The organisation funds projects that are run by none- government organisations (NGO) by providing building materials and helping build field hospitals, implements programs such as learning English, journalism and kick boxing.





SBS Kurdish speaks to the founder and the chairwoman of Operation Hope Australia Erica Henley about Refugee Week and the assistance they provide.





“The organisation supports all those programs that benefit particularly those woman and girls who have been in captivity with ISIS,” said Ms Henley.





Refugee Week is an important event in Australia and during the week of 16 June to 22 June local councils and humanitarian organisations organise events.











Ms Henley said they are holding a charitable event in Toronto, Lake Macquarie in New South Wales. The theme for this year’s event is “A world of Stories” which coincides with Refugee Week and each refugee tells their story.





“We’ve invited three local refugees (pictured are Warda Hussein and Darwich Sido) to come and tell their stories. One is a Kurd from Syria, one is a Yazidi and one doctor from Iraq,” said Ms Henley.









