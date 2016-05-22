Refugees trapped on Greece-Macedonia border for three months

Source: Supplied
Published 22 May 2016 at 3:53pm, updated 23 May 2016 at 8:59pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Givara Nabi is a Kurdish refugees from Syria, he's been trapped with thousands of other refugees in Idomeni, Greece for the past three months. We did a follow-up interview with him to see if there are any improvements in the situation from the last time we interviewed him.Mr Nabi says the situation is getting worse and that they want to go back but the authorities won't let Syrian refugees go back to either Turkey or Syria.
