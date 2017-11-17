SBS Kurdish

Remembering Seyit Riza and his friends

A group of people standing of Seyit Riza statue

Source: Hatice Kamer

Published 17 November 2017 at 7:11pm, updated 17 November 2017 at 7:19pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our correspondent Hatice Kamer's report from Diyarbakir is about assisting the victims of the earthquake in Kurdistan (Iran and Iraq). The report covers the remembrance of Seyit Riza's execution as well. Seyit Riza was a Kurdish political leader, a religious figure and the leader of the Kurdish movement in Turkey during the 1937-1938. He was executed because he was one of the leaders of the Dersim rebellion.

Available in other languages
