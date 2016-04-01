Report from Slemani

Shahen H. Nouri Source: Supplied
Published 2 April 2016 at 9:13am, updated 3 April 2016 at 3:40pm
By Shahen Hama Nouri
Source: SBS
Our stringer from Slemani Shahen Hama Nouri covers the latest regarding Iraqi PM naming new cabinet which includes two Kurds. Kurdistan Region President Massoud Barzani congratulates newly graduated females from the military academy.
