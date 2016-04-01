SBS Kurdish

Report from Slemani

Shahen H. Nouri

Shahen H. Nouri

Published 2 April 2016 at 9:13am, updated 3 April 2016 at 3:40pm
By Shahen Hama Nouri
Our stringer from Slemani Shahen Hama Nouri covers the latest regarding Iraqi PM naming new cabinet which includes two Kurds. Kurdistan Region President Massoud Barzani congratulates newly graduated females from the military academy.

