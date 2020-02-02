Report reveals an estimated 1 in 6 adult women had experienced violence by a partner

Sad woman with hands on her face leaning on wall Source: Getty images
Published 2 February 2020 at 3:32pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Seven in ten women abused by their partners choose not to leave - despite some experiencing shocking violence. That's according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. It analysis found about half wished to go, but felt they were unable - some because they couldn't afford it.
