Report reveals an estimated 1 in 6 adult women had experienced violence by a partner

Sad woman with hands on her face leaning on wall

Sad woman with hands on her face leaning on wall Source: Getty images

Published 2 February 2020 at 3:32pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Seven in ten women abused by their partners choose not to leave - despite some experiencing shocking violence. That's according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. It analysis found about half wished to go, but felt they were unable - some because they couldn't afford it.

