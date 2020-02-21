SBS Kurdish

Report says Australia needs to do more to address the health outcomes of children.

گروهی از کودکان در حال بازی

A multi-ethnic group of elementary age children are playing together outside at recess. They are chasing each other and are playing tag. Source: Getty Images

Published 21 February 2020 at 7:26pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Amy Hall, Stephanie Corsetti, Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Experts say Australia needs to do more to address the health outcomes of children. It comes following the release of a report which shows that while the country is in the top 20 worldwide for children's education, nutrition and safety, it's in the bottom 10 for sustainability.

The future and health of every child and adolescent in the world is under immediate threat from ecological degradation, climate change and exploitative marketing practices that push fast food, sugary drinks, alcohol, and tobacco at them.

That's according to a new report from the World Health Organisation and the United Nations Children's Fund.

The report's authors compared the performance of 180 countries on child survival and well-being, looking at health, education, nutrition, sustainability, greenhouse gas emissions, and equity and income gaps.

Australia is 20th on the 'child flourishing' ranking, which measures things like education, nutrition, access to sanitation, and protection from violence.

But it's lagging behind in other areas.

