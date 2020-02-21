Report says Australia needs to do more to address the health outcomes of children.

Available in other languages

The future and health of every child and adolescent in the world is under immediate threat from ecological degradation, climate change and exploitative marketing practices that push fast food, sugary drinks, alcohol, and tobacco at them.





That's according to a new report from the World Health Organisation and the United Nations Children's Fund.





The report's authors compared the performance of 180 countries on child survival and well-being, looking at health, education, nutrition, sustainability, greenhouse gas emissions, and equity and income gaps.





Australia is 20th on the 'child flourishing' ranking, which measures things like education, nutrition, access to sanitation, and protection from violence.



