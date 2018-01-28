SBS Kurdish

Report: Urget basic humanitarian needs required for Afrin

SBS Kurdish

Kadar Sheixmus

Kadar Sheixmus- Executive Director of Shar for Development Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 January 2018 at 3:14pm, updated 28 January 2018 at 3:17pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new report by Shar for Development highlights the urgent humanitarian needs for the Kurdish town of Afrin. We speak with Co-Director of Shar Kadar Sheixmus about the findings of this report.

Published 28 January 2018 at 3:14pm, updated 28 January 2018 at 3:17pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News