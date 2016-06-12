Reporter injured while covering explosion

injured Hatice Kamer Source: Supplied
Published 12 June 2016 at 3:28pm, updated 12 June 2016 at 3:42pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Our stringer Hatice Kamer was injured on June 8 while covering a. explosion that occurred in Midyad, Turkey. The locals did not want photographs to be taken and as a result they attacked reporters and one of them was Hatice Kamer. She had an injury to her head and was taken to hospital ending up with eight stitches in her head.
