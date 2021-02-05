SBS Kurdish

Research on diaspora Kurds returning home

Jiyar Aghapouri

Published 5 February 2021 at 7:18pm, updated 6 February 2021 at 10:38am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Dr Jiyar Aghapouri is currently working on his postdoctoral project for London School of Economics and Political Science and Middlesex University of London in partnership with Lebanese French University in the Kurdistan Region. His research is about Kurds who have returned to live in Kurdistan Region after spending years in diaspora.

The research/project is on any matter that is related to the gender experience of return migration but includes subjects in education, business, employment, investment, politics, and any other issues that are relevant and matters of concern for someone returning to Kurdistan.

Dr Aghapouri told SBS Kurdish that project 3 (Return Migration) is related to Australian Kurds as there are some Australian Kurds who have returned or want to return to Kurdistan Region.  

“Since you have a great network of Kurdish diaspora, I kindly ask you to spread it within the Kurdish Australian communities,” Jiyar Aghpouri said. 

To participate in the survey follow the link below:
 

