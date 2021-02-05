Research on diaspora Kurds returning home

The research/project is on any matter that is related to the gender experience of return migration but includes subjects in education, business, employment, investment, politics, and any other issues that are relevant and matters of concern for someone returning to Kurdistan.





Dr Aghapouri told SBS Kurdish that project 3 (Return Migration) is related to Australian Kurds as there are some Australian Kurds who have returned or want to return to Kurdistan Region.





“Since you have a great network of Kurdish diaspora, I kindly ask you to spread it within the Kurdish Australian communities,” Jiyar Aghpouri said.





To participate in the survey follow the link below:







