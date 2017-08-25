SBS Kurdish

Residents’ situation in Lalabey, Sur is in danger

Lalabey, Sur, Turkey

Lalabey, Sur, Turkey

Published 25 August 2017 at 6:43pm, updated 25 August 2017 at 7:15pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Our stringer Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakir on the latest regarding the situation on the streets of Lalabey in Sur, where hundreds of families have been asked to vacate their homes. A resident explains his dissatisfaction and compares the situation with Kobani and Palestine.The report also mentions Turkey's Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Chavushoglu's visit to Iraq.

