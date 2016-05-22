SBS Kurdish

Rival parties PUK and Gorran sign agreement in KR

Asos Hardi

Asos Hardi Source: Supplied

Published 22 May 2016 at 4:33pm, updated 22 May 2016 at 7:12pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
We interviewed Asos Hardi the editor-director of Kurdish newspaper Awena in Slemani, Kurdistan Region. The interview was in regards to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and its breakaway Change Movement (Gorran) signed an important agreement on Tuesday May 17, ending seven years of separation, political stalemate and rivalry.

