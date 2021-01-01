SBS Kurdish

Roboski massacre case reopens in Turkey

Roboski massacre victims

Roboski massacre victims Source: Hatice Kamer

Published 1 January 2021 at 7:10pm
By Hatice Kamer
Our correspondent Hatice Kamer's report from Diyarbakir is about Turkish prosecutors preparing an indictment against 108 people, including jailed Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas, in connection with protests triggered by a militant attack on the Kurdish town of Kobani in Syria in 2014. And MP Ferhat Encu's remarks about reopening the Roboski massacre case. The report also mentions violence against women that in 2020 383 women were killed in Turkey.

