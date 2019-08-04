SBS Kurdish

Round 13 of Syria peace talk ends in Nur-Sultan

Dr Ekrem Onen

Published 4 August 2019 at 4:00pm, updated 5 August 2019 at 7:30am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The 13th round of Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan, formerly known as Astana concluded on August 2 with a decision to step up joint efforts to prevent civilian casualties in Idlib. On the second day of the meeting, the parties held bilateral and trilateral meetings to agree on the final declaration. The declaration was read out at the main session attended by the representatives of Turkey, Russia, Iran, the Syrian regime and the opposition by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vasilenko. Dr Ekrem Onen, political analyst speaks to SBS Kurdish about the meeting.

