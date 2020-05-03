Salary payment issues continue between Baghdad and Erbil

Source: google search
Published 3 May 2020 at 3:11pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ahmad Ghafur's report from Erbil focuses on the continuing problems of salary payments and the oil crisis, which has been a source of tension between the Iraqi central government and the Kurdistan Regional Government for some time.
Published 3 May 2020 at 3:11pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share