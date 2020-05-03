SBS Kurdish

Salary payment issues continue between Baghdad and Erbil

SBS Kurdish

Kirkuk oil field

Source: google search

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 May 2020 at 3:11pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ahmad Ghafur's report from Erbil focuses on the continuing problems of salary payments and the oil crisis, which has been a source of tension between the Iraqi central government and the Kurdistan Regional Government for some time.

Published 3 May 2020 at 3:11pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News