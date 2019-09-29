SBS Kurdish

Scientists hope new type-2 diabetes treatment will avoid common side-effect

Professor Mark Febbraio

Published 29 September 2019 at 2:33pm, updated 29 September 2019 at 2:36pm
By Rachel Cary
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
An Australian-led international study has published promising findings on a potential treatment for type 2 diabetes. During a 13 year study, scientists discovered a peptide which could solve some of the side-effects caused by other medications.

