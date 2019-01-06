SBS Kurdish

Scientists link low fibre intake and poor gut health to obesity epidemic

Whole grains and vegetables

Whole grains and vegetables

Published 6 January 2019 at 11:50am, updated 6 January 2019 at 11:56am
Presented by Roza Germian
More than 50 per cent of Australians are reportedly suffering from gut problems, and scientists are blaming a lack of fibre. The warning comes as new Australian research finds a link between poor gut health and obesity.

