Scientists warn of new Great Barrier Reef bleaching event

Heavily bleached soft coral off Magnetic Island

Heavily bleached soft coral off Magnetic Island Source: Leon Zann

Published 1 March 2020 at 3:03pm, updated 1 March 2020 at 3:06pm
By Rachel Cary
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Scientists are warning another mass bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef could be imminent with isolated patches of bleached coral already appearing in multiple locations. The Australian Institute of Marine Science warns if conditions don’t improve soon, the Reef could experience its third mass coral bleaching event in five years.

