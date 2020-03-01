Scientists warn of new Great Barrier Reef bleaching event

Heavily bleached soft coral off Magnetic Island Source: Leon Zann
Scientists are warning another mass bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef could be imminent with isolated patches of bleached coral already appearing in multiple locations. The Australian Institute of Marine Science warns if conditions don’t improve soon, the Reef could experience its third mass coral bleaching event in five years.
