Scott Morrison defends Australia's climate change policies

President of the United States Donald Trump speaks at the 74th General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM.

President of the United States Donald Trump, September 24, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM Source: ABACA

Published 29 September 2019 at 2:59pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
With the eyes of the world watching, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has hit out at the critics of his government’s climate change policies in his address to the United Nations in New York. He insists Australia is doing its part to curb emissions, but experts are concerned his speech focused on the wrong environmental issues.

