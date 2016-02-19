SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: 457 Visas in Demand

SBS Kurdish

Australian 457 visa

Australian 457 visa Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 February 2016 at 7:43pm, updated 7 April 2016 at 11:17am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Do you want to work in Australia?The 457 temporary visa program is the main path for foreign workers into Australia. Each year, the federal government receives over 50 thousand 457 visa applications.So, what are the most in-demand jobs?And what new roles will the digital economy bring?

Published 19 February 2016 at 7:43pm, updated 7 April 2016 at 11:17am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News