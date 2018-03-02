Settlement Guide: All you need to know about minimum wage in Australia

SBS Kurdish

Published 2 March 2018 at 7:01pm, updated 2 March 2018 at 7:27pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In Australia, the national minimum wage is set by the Fair Work Commission. Employees cannot be paid anything less, even if they agree to it. But despite being strict rules in place, some businesses still take advantage of their employees, especially when they're overseas students and backpackers.

