SBS Kurdish

Settlement guide: Australia's political system

SBS Kurdish

Paliament House

Paliament House Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 June 2016 at 8:08pm, updated 10 June 2016 at 8:26pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal election is just around the corner with the 45th Parliament of Australia set to be formed after election day on July 2. This election determines the 150 members in the House of Representatives, 76 members of the Senate, and ultimately, the countrys next leader. So how do elections determine our next government?

Published 10 June 2016 at 8:08pm, updated 10 June 2016 at 8:26pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News