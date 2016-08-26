SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: dementia care for migrants

Dementia care

Dementia care Source: Thanasis Zovoillis/Getty Images

Published 26 August 2016 at 5:53pm
By Roza Germian
Dementia is not a normal part of ageing and yet Alzheimers Australia predicts by mid-century almost a million people will be living with the illness. Patients from diverse backgrounds face additional challenges in getting an early diagnosis and care support which meets their needs. Carers and health experts advocate a cultural approach to dementia care.

