Settlement Guide: free English classes for migrants

Published 2 September 2016 at 5:13pm, updated 4 September 2016 at 4:43pm
By Marcia De Los Santos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Learning to speak and write English is a key skill for migrants to Australia. The federal government encourages adult literacy education across the country, particularly for newly arrived migrants and refugees where English is not their first language.Many English learning programs are available for free, through hundreds of locations across the country.
