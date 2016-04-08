SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: helping migrants find affordable housing

Published 8 April 2016 at 8:03pm, updated 14 April 2016 at 10:48am
By Ildiko Dauda
For new Australians securing suitable accommodation is an integral part of the settlement process.Service providers across the country work closely with governments and communities to develop sustainable and effective solutions.Yet, there are still many challenges facing new arrivals when trying to find affordable housing. English/Kurdish

