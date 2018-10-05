Settlement Guide: How to access mental health support?

SBS Kurdish

Published 5 October 2018 at 7:04pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Settling in a new country comes with many challenges. Finding housing, education, employment is stressful and can have an impact on mental health. For people in need, there are ways to get free mental health support in Australia. One in five Australians experience mental illness every year.

