Settlement Guide: How to become a volunteer firefighter?

Rural Fire Service Deputy Dave Ryan (second right) prepares firefighters to tackle a bushfire at Gospers Mountainnear Putty, north-west of Sydney, Saturday, November 16, 2019. Source: AAP
Firefighters watch on as the Gospers Mountain fire approaches a property at Colo Heights, north west of Sydney, Friday, November 15, 2019 Source: AAP
Published 31 January 2020 at 7:12pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Australia cannot fight through its worst bushfire season without the selfless sacrifice of its 260,000-strong volunteer firefighters. The National Council for Fire & Emergency Service is calling for volunteers of diverse backgrounds to sign up, to better serve our multicultural population.
