Settlement Guide: How to become a volunteer firefighter?

Firefighters watch on as the Gospers Mountain fire approaches

Firefighters watch on as the Gospers Mountain fire approaches a property at Colo Heights, north west of Sydney, Friday, November 15, 2019 Source: AAP

Published 31 January 2020 at 7:12pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Australia cannot fight through its worst bushfire season without the selfless sacrifice of its 260,000-strong volunteer firefighters. The National Council for Fire & Emergency Service is calling for volunteers of diverse backgrounds to sign up, to better serve our multicultural population.

Rural Fire Service Deputy Dave Ryan (second right) prepares firefighters
Rural Fire Service Deputy Dave Ryan (second right) prepares firefighters to tackle a bushfire at Gospers Mountainnear Putty, north-west of Sydney, Saturday, November 16, 2019. Source: AAP


