Settlement Guide: How to become Australian citizen

Citizenship ceremony

Published 19 January 2018 at 5:09pm, updated 19 January 2018 at 5:12pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Many people choose to become an Australian citizen. More than five million people have been granted citizenship since 1949. The key step is a ceremony where people pledge their loyalty, and accept the rights and responsibilities as an Australian.

