Settlement Guide: how to complete the census?

ABS

ABS Source: AAP

Published 22 July 2016 at 3:33pm, updated 22 July 2016 at 3:35pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
The 2016 census on August 9 will be Australias biggest ever survey.The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) expects to count twenty-four million people from more than two hundred countries speaking over three hundred languagesRun every five years, the census identifies key characteristics of the population to help plan for the countrys future. And this year most people will complete it online.

For more information visit www.census.abs.gov.au

To request a paper form call 1300 214 531

If you need a translator call 13 14 50.

 





