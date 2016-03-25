SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: how to get an Australian student visa

Published 25 March 2016 at 8:13pm, updated 7 April 2016 at 3:32pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Want to travel to Australia to study? Australias student visa program offers different subclasses of visas, which broadly match type of study a person is planning to undertake. Each type of student visa covers different education sectors, ranging from the School Sector, which applies to primary and secondary school courses, to the Higher Education or University Sector.

