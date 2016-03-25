Settlement Guide: how to get an Australian student visa

Student Visa Source: AAP
Want to travel to Australia to study? Australias student visa program offers different subclasses of visas, which broadly match type of study a person is planning to undertake. Each type of student visa covers different education sectors, ranging from the School Sector, which applies to primary and secondary school courses, to the Higher Education or University Sector.
