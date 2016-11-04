SBS Kurdish

Settlement guide: How to job search

Published 4 November 2016 at 2:28pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:31am
By Maria Schaller, Wolfgang Mueller
Job searching is often a frustrating experience for new migrants. A lack of Australian experience and cross-cultural misunderstandings can provide additional barriers.Using "Jobactive", the Australian Government's initiative connecting job seekers with employers, is one way of finding employment.

